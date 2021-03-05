Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,581 in the last 365 days.

2021-03-05 14:20:37.483 St. Louis Man Wins $3 Million Mega Millions Prize

2021-03-05 14:20:37.483

Story Photo

John Prowell of St. Louis loves playing the lottery. When he purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the Feb. 23 drawing, he was ecstatic to discover he had won a $3 million prize.

“I was so excited!” Prowell said. “It’s the biggest prize I’ve ever won!”

The Quick Pick ticket he purchased at Gas Mart, 209 E. Grand Ave. in St. Louis, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win a base prize of $1 million. But because Prowell also played the Megaplier option – and the Megaplier number drawn that night was 3 – his prize was instantly tripled. 

The winning numbers on Feb. 23 were 5, 7, 9, 20 and 57 with a Mega Ball number of 15.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots that grow until won. Friday’s jackpot is estimated at $55 million. 

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, including programs, funding for local community colleges and universities. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-03-05 14:20:37.483 St. Louis Man Wins $3 Million Mega Millions Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.