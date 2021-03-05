2021-03-05 14:20:37.483 St. Louis Man Wins $3 Million Mega Millions Prize

2021-03-05 14:20:37.483

John Prowell of St. Louis loves playing the lottery. When he purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the Feb. 23 drawing, he was ecstatic to discover he had won a $3 million prize.

“I was so excited!” Prowell said. “It’s the biggest prize I’ve ever won!”

The Quick Pick ticket he purchased at Gas Mart, 209 E. Grand Ave. in St. Louis, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win a base prize of $1 million. But because Prowell also played the Megaplier option – and the Megaplier number drawn that night was 3 – his prize was instantly tripled.

The winning numbers on Feb. 23 were 5, 7, 9, 20 and 57 with a Mega Ball number of 15.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots that grow until won. Friday’s jackpot is estimated at $55 million.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, including programs, funding for local community colleges and universities.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.