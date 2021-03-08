2021-03-08 14:20:15.937 $104,000 Winning Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at St. Louis C-Store

2021-03-08 14:20:15.937

St. Louis resident Carleton Mickens picked his own numbers for the Missouri Lottery’s March 1 Show Me Cash drawing, and his ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $104,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers on March 1 were 17, 19, 24, 27 and 28.

The winning ticket was purchased at BP Amoco, 6701 Natural Bridge Road, in St. Louis.

Mickens claimed the prize March 2 at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.