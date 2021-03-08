Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Virtual Public Rate Hearing
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will conduct a virtual rate hearing to hear testimony from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation and receive public comment on their proposed rate filings. The hearing information is available here.
The record is open for public comment through March 26, 2021. Public comment may be submitted at the rate hearing or emailed to emailed to ratehearings@floir.com with the subject line “Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.”