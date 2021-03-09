Kollective Announces Partnership with wtv. to Securely Scale EasyWebcast
Leading software-defined enterprise content delivery network (SD ECDN) provider Kollective Technology partners with wtv., a leader in complex virtual events.BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global pandemic continues to shape how enterprise organizations communicate, the need for reliable and scalable live event solutions is growing. Leading software-defined enterprise content delivery network (SD ECDN) provider Kollective Technology, today announced its integration with wtv., a leader and innovator in complex virtual events to deliver positive change.
A known innovator with nearly two decades of experience in the field, Kollective was first to market with an enterprise content delivery network (ECDN). Leveraging intelligent peering technology, Kollective’s ECDN platform layers on top of existing networks to deliver 100% of video content at 1% the bandwidth for a jitter-free viewing experience. It does not require hardware or infrastructure updates to get started and the free trial can be deployed almost instantly using the self-service portal.
The integration with wtv. empowers organizations to deliver world class live events with EasyWebcast coupled with high-quality video delivery. The strategic partnership with Kollective removes barriers, providing enterprise organizations confidence when running live video broadcast events.
“wtv. has revolutionized virtual communications and their easy to use, low-cost, self-service webcasting platform EasyWebcast aligns perfectly with our ECDN,” said Kollective CEO Dan Vetras. “Together, our leading technologies will help engage global audiences powering employee engagement and supporting an inclusive culture when we need it more than ever.”
wtv. Global Channel Director, Mark Coomber added, "Kollective has been a trusted advisor to wtv. for many years due to some mutual customers. Their recent integration with our key platforms makes this partnership even stronger, and we are very excited about what we can achieve together in the coming years."
About wtv.
wtv. is a leading global virtual events company supporting the world's largest organizations engage their audiences through Virtual Events, Hybrid Events, Webcasting, Technology development and a wide range of digital platforms. wtv. manages projects in over 50 countries in 25 languages. In 2020, wtv. produced the Global Vaccine Alliance event (GAVI) hosted by the British Government, during COVID to raise essential replenishment vaccination funding. The event raised over 8 billion dollars and was attended by 40 Heads of State and backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Visit www.wtvglobal.com for more information.
About Kollective
Kollective Technology is the leading enterprise content delivery network (ECDN) provider. Its cloud-native enterprise peering platform leverages existing network infrastructure to offset bandwidth constraints and deliver live events, video on demand and software via SCCM. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers trust Kollective to securely scale content delivery to the edge of their networks. To learn more, visit www.kollective.com.
