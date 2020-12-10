BRIGHTCOVE AND KOLLECTIVE ANNOUNCE INTEGRATION TO SCALE ENTERPRISE VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
Brightcove Inc. is enabling delivery of high-quality video content by partnering with top enterprise network optimization provider Kollective Technology.BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise organizations are streaming 91% more video as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for reliable webcasting has never been greater. Leading enterprise content delivery network (SD ECDN) provider Kollective Technology, today announced its integration with Brightcove, the global leader in video for business, to alleviate network congestion concerns in the delivery of high-quality video content in the enterprise.
A known innovator with nearly two decades of experience in the field, Kollective was first to market with an enterprise content delivery network (ECDN). Leveraging intelligent peering technology, Kollective’s ECDN platform layers on top of existing networks to deliver 100% of video content at 1% the bandwidth for a jitter-free viewing experience. It does not require hardware or infrastructure updates to get started and the free trial can be deployed almost instantly using the self-service portal.
The integration with Brightcove empowers organizations to reach global audiences with live and on-demand video. The strategic partnership further solidifies the delivery of video to a large-scale network through intelligent network load distribution with minimal deployment requirements. Adopting video for CEO Town Hall Meetings and high-scale training sessions is made even simpler and more reliable.
“Brightcove has revolutionized video streaming,” said Kollective CEO Dan Vetras. “What was once costly and time-consuming to produce and distribute is now accessible to all employees and business functions. Together, our technologies will help to enable full-scale adoption of video in the enterprise.”
Brightcove VP Global Channel Sales, Lynn D. Tinney added, “2020 has seen incredible growth in the adoption of video for enterprise communications. At Brightcove, we empower organizations with best-in-class streaming tools that make quality video accessible to all. Brightcove’s integration with Kollective ensures the high-quality delivery of video that enterprises demand while leveraging their critical infrastructure investments.”
ABOUT BRIGHTCOVE
When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.
Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.™
ABOUT KOLLECTIVE
Kollective Technology is the leading enterprise content delivery network (ECDN) provider. Its cloud-native enterprise peering platform leverages existing network infrastructure to offset bandwidth constraints and deliver live events, video on demand and software via SCCM. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers trust Kollective to securely scale content delivery to the edge of their networks. Visit www.kollective.com to learn more.
