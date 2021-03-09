The Metiss Group Celebrates 25th Anniversary.
Company Completes Its Relocation To Charlotte, NC Area.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metiss Group, the preeminent provider of talent for entrepreneurially minded leaders, is pleased to announce their 25th Anniversary and the completion of their relocation to the Charlotte area.
TMG’s President, Cyndi Gave, started the woman-owned company in 1996 in Metro Detroit. Cyndi’s background includes, HR, Workplace Behavioral Science, Talent Selection and Public Speaking. The Metiss Group provides a variety of services including: Leadership & Team Development, Talent Selection and EOSTM Integrator Recruitment, to name a few. They work with clients nationwide.
Cyndi’s husband, John Gave joined the business in its early years as Managing Partner. Relying on over two decades of experience working with emerging organizations through growth and performance initiatives, John was able to accelerate the company’s growth.
15 years ago, the company established an office in Charlotte and quickly captured the attention of local business owners. Many of these clients were experiencing fast growth but were struggling with hiring management and team development. As The Metiss Group saw their business grow in the region, they also saw the need to be closer to the fast-growing Southeast area. This led to a decision to relocate to the Charlotte, NC area early this year. Today the company of 7 still keeps an office in Detroit and most of the company’s management works in their Davidson headquarters.
The Metiss Group is very proud to have achieved the 25-year milestone. “My first reaction when asked about the 25-year milestone would be to quote Kenny Chesney, ‘Don’t Blink!’ and while it’s gone by very fast, we are so grateful to all our team members, mentors, partner-vendors, and of course clients who made these 25 years possible.” remarked Cyndi Gave. “We’re somehow both proud and humbled when we consider how many entrepreneurial minded leaders have entrusted their talent and culture challenges to our advice, processes, and services. Every one of us smiles as we recount gratifying stories of where we made a difference for a cherished client.”
The Metiss Group utilizes the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS TM) in their business. They have developed a niche for assisting visionary leaders in the selection and recruitment of integrators to manage the day-to-day operations of a business. This among their many coaching, selection and development services, positions the company for continued growth in coming years.
