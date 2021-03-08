The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Welcomes New President and Executive Director, Jimmy Francis

Jimmy Francis, a national recreation and aquatics leader, joins the RBAC in its 30th Anniversary Year

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a comprehensive national search of 100 qualified candidates, the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) Board of Directors and Executive Search Committee excitedly announce the appointment of Jimmy Francis as its next President and Executive Director.

Francis is a talented team-builder and non-profit recreational facility leader, who comes to the RBAC with extensive knowledge of operations, risk management, and aquatics safety. He has held numerous leadership roles at both the California State University Northridge (CSUN) and The Ohio State University where he oversaw premier facilities and programs serving large and diverse populations. Francis brings a passion for exceptional facility administration, organizational design, service excellence, and community inclusion.

Previously, Francis served on the RBAC Board of Directors from July 2019 – July 2020, leaving to compete for the Executive Director opportunity and coordinate the CSUN Student Union’s unprecedented COVID-19 health and safety response. “We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy back to the RBAC organization in this new role,” said Robert Kamins, Executive Director Search Committee Co-Chair, and Board Vice-Chair. “While we knew Jimmy a little before, through the search process we truly gained an understanding of his stellar abilities. He continually distinguished himself against top national talent and I know he the right person for the role.”

Francis comes to the RBAC with a vast physical fitness, athletics, health, and wellness background and achievement in cultivating local, civic, educational, and philanthropic relationships. “Jimmy’s recreational facility knowledge and non-profit experience will be extremely beneficial to advance the RBAC,” said Pat Amsbry, RBAC Board Chairman. “Jimmy understands our goals, vision, and the increased connectivity we want between the RBAC and our diverse regional community. Our patrons, athletes, staff, and community are in for a special future under his leadership.”

With an undergraduate degree in Physical Education from Ohio Wesleyan University and a Master of Arts, Sports and Exercise Management from The Ohio State University, Francis has the educational knowledge and institutional experience to empower the RBAC team to provide world-class aquatic programs in a fun and safe environment.

Francis said, "It's with great excitement that I join the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center. As the President and Executive Director, my objective will be for the RBAC to be one of the safest, most-welcoming recreational, competitive, and therapeutic aquatic facilities in the country with increased scholarship support and equitable access for all. We will be a go-to regional resource building community through diverse and inclusive programs and provide a high-quality employment experience."

About the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center:

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to helping everyone – all ages, all abilities, and all diverse community members – achieve their personal best by providing the finest aquatic educational, competitive, therapeutic and recreational programs. Open 360 days a year, the RBAC includes two 50-meter Olympic Pools, diving platforms, a Therapy Pool, two hydrotherapy spas, a fitness center, conference rooms, locker rooms, a café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It is home to swim, dive, and water polo teams and hosts a wide variety of programs including water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, adaptive aquatics, summer camp, land-based fitness, and yoga. The RBAC’s talented staff of over 240+ provides over 100 hours of weekly programming including partnering with the Pasadena Unified School District’s 17 elementary schools to provide all 3rd-grade students with 15 water safety and swim lessons each year.

