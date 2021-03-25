RESNET and Habitat for Humanity International Demonstrate Collaboration to Foster Energy-Efficient Affordable Homes
Key Goal of Collaboration is to Demonstrate That Homes can be Energy Efficient Without Losing AffordabilityOCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the RESNET 2021 Virtual Conference in February, RESNET and Habitat for Humanity International demonstrated their continued collaboration with a keynote address and sessions. A record 180 Habitat affiliate attendees joined the RESNET 2021 Virtual Conference.
A key goal of the collaboration is to demonstrate that homes can be energy efficient without losing their affordability. To date, new homes built by Habitat for Humanity had more efficient homes as demonstrated by the RESNET HERS Index Score than the average new home built in the U.S. As part of the collaboration between RESNET and HFHI, the organizations will cross-promote the HERS ratings as the metric of energy-efficient homes and the efforts of Habitat in creating efficient, affordable homes. The goal is to create tools for each organization’s members can use to demonstrate the alliance between energy efficiency and long-term affordable housing.
The RESNET 2021 Virtual Conference premiered with a keynote address from Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. In his address, Reckford discussed Habitat’s commitment to sustainability, how RESNET and Habitat work together, and the role of certified RESNET HERS Raters in meeting the organization’s goals.
During the Conference’s live sessions, Edwin Hensley, director of construction for Habitat for Humanity International, participated in a panel discussion titled: “Nexus of Affordability and Energy Efficiency: A Discussion.” Habitat representatives also participated in pre-recorded sessions: “HERS and the Affordable Housing Crisis” and “Resilient + Efficient + Affordable = Sustainable.”
Habitat for Humanity International is the 20th largest homebuilder in the U.S. closing 3,841 homes in 2020. To date, Habitat has built 10,910 homes that were HERS rated. The average HERS Index Score of a Habitat home built in 2019 is 54. This means that Habitat built homes in 2019 were 46% more efficient than a home built nationally in 2006. The average HERS Index Score of homes rated in the U.S. in 2020 is 58.
