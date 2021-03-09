OAKMONT SENIOR LIVING OPENS NEW LUXURY COMMUNITY IN FULLERTON, CALIF.
New residents and team members received COVID-19 vaccines during on-site clinics prior to move-inIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakmont Senior Living continues to expand its network of luxury senior living communities in California with the opening of Oakmont of Fullerton on March 1. The opening of the brand-new community was celebrated with a festive vaccination clinic for new residents and team members on Feb. 28 and a socially distanced ribbon cutting attended by Fullerton Mayor Pro Tem Nick Dunlap, representatives from Assembly Member Sharon Quirk-Silva’s office and County of Orange Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Doug Chaffee’s office, plus members of the North Orange County Chamber.
“We are thrilled to provide seniors and their families in Northern Orange County with our exceptional hospitality, quality amenities and five-star programs,” said Sarah Cleeson, Oakmont of Fullerton’s executive director. “We are providing the COVID-19 vaccine to our new residents as part of our commitment to the highest standards in health and safety. As a leader in senior living, our company has completed its second round of vaccinations at all Oakmont communities across the state. We are proud to have brought a clinic to our newest community in Fullerton.”
The vaccination program helps Oakmont of Fullerton residents settle into their new apartment homes with less stress and worry and more peace of mind for their families too.
Another amenity to ease the transition is Oakmont’s on-site community engagement coordinator, a position at Oakmont of Fullerton that helps facilitate the move and connects new residents with other residents, programs and team members. Each new resident receives a loaner iPad so that they can easily stay connected with family and friends. Oakmont’s community engagement coordinator guides residents in use of the iPad.
“Our exceptional services, amenities and professionally trained team members are what set Oakmont apart, and we are all focused on making our residents feel comfortable, cared for and inspired in their new home,” says Cleeson.
One of the stellar amenities at Oakmont Senior Living is a five-star culinary program that is overseen by an executive chef and includes menus created with the freshest seasonal ingredients, some harvested from on-site gardens. The on-site restaurant includes indoor and outdoor seating as well as a private dining room. There’s also a casual bistro for all-day dining and snacks.
A new feature unique to the Fullerton community is the Grand Hall. With a stage, scenic views of the manicured grounds and an elegant bar, the Grand Hall provides plenty of space for socially distanced events and programs.
The luxurious, resort-style setting also features a cozy library, movie theater with plush seating, fitness center and day spa with massage room plus recreation and game rooms. Outdoor areas include a putting green, bocce ball court, resident garden beds, walking paths and even a pet park for those with canine companions.
Conveniently located near walking trails, dining, shopping in downtown Fullerton, and less than one mile from St. Jude Medical Center and other world-renowned medical providers, residents have access to complimentary chauffer service within 10 miles of the Fullerton community. As the pandemic allows, the community plans to offer a robust social calendar with on-site educational, social and recreational programs as well as off-property group excursions.
Oakmont of Fullerton includes 101 spacious apartment homes in an array of floorplans from studios to two-bedrooms. The community also features a memory care neighborhood for those living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.
Oakmont Senior Living currently operates 33 communities in California and two in Las Vegas. Oakmont’s other Orange County communities include Capriana and Villagio in Brea, Oakmont of Orange and Oakmont of Huntington Beach. Parent company, Oakmont Management Group is headquartered in Irvine, Calif.
About Oakmont Senior Living
Oakmont Senior Living is a recognized leader in the senior living industry, currently serving over 3,500 seniors across 35 communities in California and Nevada with an additional 9 in various stages of development. Residents receive customized care services delivered in luxurious, resort-style settings. With an impressive array of five-star amenities and compassionate team members, residents at Oakmont Senior Living benefit from the finest senior living experience in the industry. For more information about Oakmont Senior Living, visit www.oakmontseniorliving.com.
