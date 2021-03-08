Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Honors Service of 139th Wing Commanders

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents a Senate Resolution to Col. John A. Cluck, who assumed command of the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, congratulates Col. John A. Cluck upon his assumption of command of the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, and expresses his gratitude to Col. Edward E. Black, who transitions from that role to a new duty assignment with the United States Space Force. Senator Luetkemeyer presented Senate Resolutions to both airmen in appreciation of their service.

“The 139th Airlift Wing has benefited greatly from Col. Black’s leadership. I wish him the best as he continues to serve our nation in Washington, D.C.,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I also heartedly congratulate Col. Cluck on his new assignment. A proud native of St. Joseph, Col. Cluck has a long and distinguished career with the Air National Guard, and the 139th Airlift Wing in particular. We are fortunate to have him leading this critical component of Missouri’s military into the future.”

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents a Senate Resolution to Col. Edward E. Black, who served as commander of the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard.

Enlisting in the Missouri Air National Guard in 1986 as an Air Cargo Specialist, Col. Cluck worked his way through the ranks. He received his officer’s commission from the Air National Guard Academy of Military Science in 1995, and has deployed around the world, logging more than 5,000 flight hours during Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and others.

A graduate of Buchanan County’s Dekalb High School, Col. Black earned degrees from Central Missouri State University and the National Defense University, Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Having served numerous deployments around the globe and positions of leadership in Washington, D.C., the out-going wing commander has been named Deputy Director of Plans and Programs at the National Guard Bureau, attached to the newly formed United States Space Force.

