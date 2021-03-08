Statement from Senator Justin Brown Regarding Senator Roy Blunt’s Retirement

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, today issued a statement relating to U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement announcement:

“In light of Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement he would not seek another term in the U.S. Senate, I want to express my gratitude for all he has done for Missouri. Roy Blunt is a gentleman and statesman in the truest sense. Beginning with his days as Greene County Clerk, through two terms as Missouri’s Secretary of State and more than two decades in Congress, Sen. Blunt has served the citizens of this state with honor and distinction. He is truly a great American and a credit to the great state of Missouri.”