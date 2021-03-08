Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,448 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Senator Justin Brown Regarding Senator Roy Blunt’s Retirement

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, today issued a statement relating to U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement announcement:

“In light of Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement he would not seek another term in the U.S. Senate, I want to express my gratitude for all he has done for Missouri. Roy Blunt is a gentleman and statesman in the truest sense. Beginning with his days as Greene County Clerk, through two terms as Missouri’s Secretary of State and more than two decades in Congress, Sen. Blunt has served the citizens of this state with honor and distinction. He is truly a great American and a credit to the great state of Missouri.”

You just read:

Statement from Senator Justin Brown Regarding Senator Roy Blunt’s Retirement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.