Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,445 in the last 365 days.

VSP Middlesex- VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/07/21 at 1901 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Amber Baird                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/07/21 at approximately 1901 hours, Troopers were

notified of a reported Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order in Waitsfield

Vermont. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Amber Baird had

violated an Abuse Prevention Order against her. Baird was taken into custody and

held at Chittenden County Correction Center on $200 bail and issued a citation

to appear on 03/08/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of an

Abuse Prevention Order.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/21 at 1230 hours.             

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center  

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

VSP Middlesex- VAPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.