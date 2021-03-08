VSP Middlesex- VAPO
CASE#: 21A300879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/07/21 at 1901 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Amber Baird
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/07/21 at approximately 1901 hours, Troopers were
notified of a reported Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order in Waitsfield
Vermont. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Amber Baird had
violated an Abuse Prevention Order against her. Baird was taken into custody and
held at Chittenden County Correction Center on $200 bail and issued a citation
to appear on 03/08/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of an
Abuse Prevention Order.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/21 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
