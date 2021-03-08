VSP Middlesex- VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/07/21 at 1901 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Amber Baird

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitfield, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/07/21 at approximately 1901 hours, Troopers were

notified of a reported Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order in Waitsfield

Vermont. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Amber Baird had

violated an Abuse Prevention Order against her. Baird was taken into custody and

held at Chittenden County Correction Center on $200 bail and issued a citation

to appear on 03/08/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of an

Abuse Prevention Order.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/21 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648