Registration is open for ATP’s 2021 Virtual Innovations in Testing Conference: Assessment for a Better World

This year's conference is all about defining the new normal. In 2020 and 2021 we experienced a public health crisis that disrupted how we live, work and educate. Many of these changes are here to stay”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "This year's conference is all about defining the new normal," remarked this year's Conference Chair Ada Woo. "We experienced a public health crisis over the past year that disrupted how we live, how we work, as well as how we train, hire, and educate. And many of these changes are here to stay."
— Ada Woo, ATP Conference Chair
Woo noted that the pandemic also served to underscore many issues related to equity and fairness. "We have the ability to show how assessment can create a better world by ensuring workers are qualified, by helping people become better educated and by ensuring testing is fair and equitable for all." These are the discussions, Woo noted, that helped this year's Conference Committee arrive at the theme: Assessment for a Better World.
This year's featured speaker sessions illustrate the theme from Avoiding Misuse of Translated Psychological Assessment Scales by Dr. Zhiming Yang of Hunan Normal University, China; to The Promise and Perils of Using Artificial Intelligence in Testing from a panel of International experts; to How can the Educational Testing Industry Help Close the Achievement Gap Widened by Covid-19, presented by a panel of educational policy experts.
And the silver lining in having to be virtual for another year, Woo pointed out, is that the Innovations Conference is more accessible than ever - with lower registration rates, special group and student rates, and with greater bandwidth to reach audiences that might otherwise not be able to travel.
"The Innovations Conference can be an inspiring experience whether you are new to the industry or a long-term player -- it really is amazing how our industry is continuing to come together, grow, and come back stronger every year despite the challenges," said Woo.
