Kidskintha Announces World Early Years Summit with High-Quality Learning for Teachers and Parents
Free registration is now open for the 2021 summit, taking place March 23-24 and featuring more than 30 expert presenters on a range of educational topics
We are convening the World Early Years Summit to help educators and parents make connections, build meaningful relationships, and gain confidence in their ability to create a better future for kids.”HYDERABAD, INDIA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidskintha, a global parenting and educator collective, has announced the first World Early Years Summit (WEYS 2021), an online event designed to connect the parent and teacher communities for relevant learning around early childhood and elementary education. The Summit is in collaboration with The Early Childhood Association of India, and will go live from March 23-24. The event will feature 30+ expert presenters covering topics including pedagogy, social-emotional learning (SEL), mindfulness, leadership, technology, and more.
— Devishobha Chandramouli, founder of Kidskintha
“It takes a village to raise a child, and in 2021 that ‘village’ is truly global in nature,” said Devishobha Chandramouli, founder of Kidskintha. “With this in mind, we are convening the World Early Years Summit to help educators and parents make connections, build meaningful relationships, and gain confidence in their ability to create a better future for kids.”
The past year has led people around the world to face new challenges, adopt new lifestyles, and test new technologies. In education, the post-COVID classroom will require seamless cooperation, communication, and upskilling on both sides of the educator-parent relationship to make the most of each child’s formative years. Therefore, as one of India’s largest, most influential, and trusted sources of information and resources for parents and educators, Kidskintha has seized this opportunity to provide a timely content program for the education community.
More than 23,000 participants from around the world have attended Kidskintha’s previous two virtual summits, and through a partnership with India’s Early Years Association ― which will see WEYS 2021 distributed to more than 18,000 schools ― it is expected that this year’s event will engage even more attendees.
The group of presenters includes experts in early childhood and elementary education, digital learning, cognitive development, music, drama, parenting, pediatrics, and more. Some of the presenters include:
- Sashwati Banerjee ― Entrepreneur-In-Residence, Central Square Foundation and Former Founding Managing Director of Sesame Street Workshop – India
- Tara Beteille ― Senior Economist, World Bank Leader - World Bank’s Teachers Thematic Group
- Dr. Erik Fisher ― Genius Expert for The Genius of Play, child psychologist and emotional dynamics expert
- Audrey O’Clair ― Education Specialist for Soundtrap at Spotify and former special education teacher
- Dr. Wendy Oliver ― Chief Learning Officer of EdisonLearning, digital learning pioneer, author and host of the Building the Bridge podcast for educators and parents
- Tina Payne Bryson, Ph.D. ― Author of Bottom Line for Baby and co-author of New York Times bestsellers The Whole-Brain Child and No-Drama Discipline
- Pooja Rai ― Founder and CEO of Anthill Creations, TEDx Speaker, and Ashoka Changemaker awarded by Nobel Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus
- Falu Shah ― Grammy-nominated Musician and Ambassador, Indian Music- Carnegie Hall
- Emma Turner ― Author of books including Be More Toddler: A leadership education from our little learners, early childhood educator, research and CPD lead, and co-host of the Mind the Gap podcast
“Participants in the Summit will gain many practical skills to help in their role as a teacher or parent,” said Chandramouli. “From a core understanding of neurodevelopment to foundational knowledge about social-emotional learning, or strategies to use technology to scale learning, there is a wide range of subject matter covered by our expert presenters.”
Registration is free for all participants who attend the World Early Years Summit on March 23 and 24. Participants can also purchase an all-access pass, which will give access to the content for a full year, plus bonuses including all content from previous Kidskintha summits. Interested educators and parents can learn more by visiting www.kidskintha.com/weys2021.
Ross Romano
MindRocket Media Group
+1 856-498-7765
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn