OUTSIGHT AND ROBOSENSE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
Combining 3D LiDAR technology with a real-time full data analysis and comprehension solution, it leads to the mass deployment of 3D perception technologiesPARIS, FRANCE, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsight, specialist in 3D Spatial Intelligence, and RoboSense, a leading manufacturer of advanced LiDAR solution for autonomous driving, today announced a new partnership aiming to combine the pre-processing software engine from Outsight with RoboSense’s products. Thanks to this partnership, 3D perception technologies can be deployed at a large scale for both Smart Cities and Smart Machines applications, giving robots perception capabilities which are superior to humans.
Outsight creates pre-processing software to make 3D lidar easier than ever to use. It detects, classifies, and tracks objects without relying on Machine Learning. In a few months, its solution has grown rapidly in many applications including Infrastructure-based Perception and Smart Vehicles.
As one of the world's first mass-production-ready LiDAR manufacturers, RoboSense provides high-performance and cost-effective automotive LiDAR solutions for autonomous driving applications. With shared mission, RoboSense cooperates with Outsight in the revolution of machine 3D perception. Thanks to this partnership, the joint solution delivers real-time, reliable, processed 3D data, becoming one of the most advanced 3D perception technologies available and offering an ideal solution which can be easily integrated across many industries beyond automotive. Specifically, it will be applied both in the context of Smart Cities’ applications and Smart Machines (Mobile Robots and Vehicles).
Following this partnership, RoboSense will collaborate with Outsight’s to ensure the best integration between the latest innovations and products of each company. Outsight will develop specific drivers and interfaces to allow its pre-processing solutions to leverage the unique value of RoboSense LiDARs.
Award-Winning Technology
In less than a year, Outsight has successfully designed and industrialized a new generation of lidar processing solutions, which has been the subject of 60 patent applications.
Outsight innovation has won many awards, including the prestigious Best of CES Innovation Award in Las Vegas as well as the Prism Award by the world leaders in photonics and lasers.
About Outsight
Outsight develops real-time 3D LiDAR perception solutions. Our mission is to make LiDAR-based Spatial Intelligence become Plug & Play, so it can be used by developers of applications in any market. Using any LiDAR with our pre-processing capabilities allows Smart Machines and Smart Cities to achieve an unprecedented level of understanding of their environment.
We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology with easy-to-use and scalable pre-processing will highly contribute to create transformative solutions and products that will make a Smarter and Safer World. http://www.outsight.ai
About RoboSense
Founded in 2014, RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is the leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems incorporating LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets, that transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to full data analysis and comprehension systems. Market-oriented, the company provides customers with various Smart LiDAR perception system solutions, including the MEMS and Mechanical types LiDAR HWs, fusion HW unit, and the AI-based fusion systems. To date, RoboSense LiDAR systems have been widely applied to the future mobility, including autonomous driving passenger cars, RoboTaxi, RoboTruck, RoboBus, automated logistics vehicles and intelligent road by domestic and international autonomous driving technology companies, OEMs, and Tier1 suppliers. http://robosense.ai
Outsight Press Contact
Jean-François Kitten +33 (0)6 11 29 30 28 – jfk@outsight.tech
Sophie Renard +33 (0)6 82 80 61 97 – s.renard@licencek.com
Ilinca Spita +33 (0)6 64 75 12 98 – i.spita@licencek.com (EN)
Jean-François Kitten
LICENCE K
0662658684
email us here