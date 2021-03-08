Italian American One Voice Coalition Selects Josephine Maietta for “Festa Della Donna” Award for 2021
Maietta honored with IAOVC's Festa Della Donna Award to recognize outstanding contributions to defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture.BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, has selected Cav. Josephine Maietta for its “Festa Della Donna” Award for 2021.
In the United States, the month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month. And, March 8 of each year is celebrated as International Day of Women in many countries. In Italy it is known as Festa Della Donna, an important day when women are celebrated and recognized. IAOVC has selected Cav. Josephine Maietta to be honored on this year’s Festa Della Donna to recognize her outstanding contributions to defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture.
Maietta, originally from Castelvetrano-Selinunte, Sicily, is an accomplished educator in New York who has dedicated her career to advancing and promoting the Italian language. Coupled with her academic leadership, she is a stalwart activist defending and promoting Italian American heritage and culture. She serves as president of the Association of Italian American Educators, a 501(c)3 non-profit, dedicated to enhancing the Italian American image and presence in academia. And, she brings her Italian American advocacy to the airwaves and online with her weekly radio program, “Sabato Italiano” on WRHU FM 88.7.
IAOVC has collaborated with Maietta for years on IAOVC’s initiatives in opposing Italian American stereotyping and defamation, especially with the recent increasing attacks on Columbus. “We can always count on Josephine for her untiring support in our efforts at defending and celebrating our shared heritage and especially for the importance of Columbus as an iconic symbol to all Italian Americans,” stated Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC. “It was an easy choice to honor her with our Festa Della Donna 2021 Award.”
“Josephine is steadfast in opposing the false narrative attacking Columbus by educating about the valid facts of the great explorer,” commented Andre DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC. “I have been pleased to be interviewed on her radio show where she takes every opportunity to celebrate our heritage and culture.”
IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest contains informative and educational Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.
To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate.
Membership in IAOVC is open to individuals as well as all Italian American organizations to join as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter