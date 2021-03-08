Global Digital Advertising Market Trends And Strategies Of Major Players In The Digital Advertising Market 2021-2030

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in digital media. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Digital Advertising Market Size And Drivers:

The global digital market is expected to grow from $155.53 billion in 2020 to $179.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The market is expected to reach $281.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%

The internet user base expansion along with self-service platforms is driving the global digital advertising market.

Trends In The Global Digital Advertising Market:

Technological advancements such as AR (Augmented Reality) are a major trend gaining popularity in the global digital advertising market. These days, advertisers have adopted augmented reality in their advertising strategies to enhance the user experience.

Global Digital Advertising Market Segments:

The global digital advertising market is further segmented based on platform, ad format, industrial vertical and geography.

By Platform: Mobile Ad (In-App and Mobile Web), Desktop Ad, Digital TV, Others.

By Ad Format: Digital Display Ad (Programmatic and Non-programmatic Transactions), Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Others.

By Industrial Vertical: Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics, Energy, Power, and Utilities, Others.

By Geography: The global digital advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital advertising market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global digital advertising market, digital advertising market share, digital advertising market players, digital advertising market segments and geographies, digital advertising market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital advertising market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Digital Advertising Market Organizations Covered: Google Ads, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Tencent, Microsoft, Verizon, Twitter.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-20) and ten years forecast (2021-2025-2030)

Other Information And Analyses: SWOT analysis, digital advertising market customer information, digital advertising market product/service analysis – product examples, trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, suggested trend based strategies, impact of COVID-19 on the market, future outlook and potential analysis, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global digital advertising market in 2021 - countries offering most new opportunities, conclusions and recommendations by expert analysts.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Digital Advertising Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Digital Advertising Sector: The report reveals where the global digital advertising industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

