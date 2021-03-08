EFS Group CEO named among Top CEOs in the Middle East by Forbes Middle East
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- * Forbes Middle East recognises Tariq Chauhan for business leadership and performance in the Top CEOs in the Middle East ranking.
* Chauhan has headed EFS since 2009. Today it has operations across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Turkey, employing approximately 18,000 people with a contract backlog worth $1.3 billion.
* According to Forbes Middle East, EFS invested in technology in 2020 through remote working and automation.
The Forbes Middle East's inaugural Top CEOs in the Middle East list showcases the region's 100 most influential leaders heading the biggest companies in the Middle East.
Ranked within the list of impactful CEOs shortlisted by Forbes Middle East, Tariq Chauhan was honored for his long-standing career and performance. Since 2009 when he took the leadership role at EFS he transformed the facilities management company into a global-level corporation that employs 18000 people across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Turkey with a client contract backlog valued at 1.3 billion dollars. According to Forbes Middle East, during the global pandemic, EFS invested in technology to facilitate remote working and automation making EFS one of the corporations with the fastest- implementation of digital transformation across the region.
"This listing is a matter of great pride for all EFSians and brings immense responsibility on me to have EFS reach its ultimate goal of a truly sustainable enterprise" commented Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO & Founder of EFS.
The Forbes Middle East inaugural ranking adds to a growing list of achievements for EFS. Earlier this year the company led by Tariq Chauhan announced a mass vaccination drive for the blue-collar workforce becoming one of the first companies in the UAE to prioritize Covid19 vaccination. Throughout the 2020 pandemic, EFS corporate policy focused on creating the best conditions for the post-Covid workplace, fast adoption of technology, and literacy programs for its staff.
About EFS Facilities Services Group
EFS Facilities Services Group is a regional leader in delivering integrated facilities management services across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Turkey. For more than 20 years, EFS is well-acknowledged by all for providing quality services to some of the biggest regional names including leading multinationals in the region. Since 2009, the company has expanded its diversified clientele through its comprehensive services offering across the region EFS Facilities Services has Dh 5 billion in contracts backlog and manages an approximate total area of over 45 million square metres across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Turkey.
From the beginning, EFS has set new benchmarks in facilities management through quality service delivery and innovation. The sustained track record of near 100 percent client retention and accolades for high customer satisfaction have been the cornerstone of EFS’ legacy.
The EFS FM portfolio comprises prominent and prestigious clients ranging from large government entities to many Fortune 500 companies. We offer total facilities management solutions consisting of over 75 Services through dedicated business verticals such as Oil & Gas, Banking, Industrial, Public Sector, Integrated Workplaces, Education, Retail and Mixed-Use Developments. Led by a competent, experienced management with several decades of combined core industry expertise, past track record and complemented by QMS-ISO 9001:2015, EMS-ISO14001:2015, OHSAS18001:2007 and ISO/IEC27001:2013 standards, EFS has built and earned their reputation and gained the trust of top companies in the region.
www.efsme.com
Loredana Matei
