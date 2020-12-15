HBK Department of Projects from the UAE establishes a joint venture company for Defensive Cyber Security
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBK Department of Projects from the United Arab Emirates has formed a Joint Venture Company in the field of defensive Cyber Security and Cyber Academy, with a group of Israeli businessmen from the former intelligence community and Unit 8200 which have been involved in the cyber field for many years.
The collaboration with HBK DOP will provide Defensive Cyber Solutions which is currently one of the priorities of the governments and organizations throughout the world due to the increase of cyber-attacks on multi-sectoral organizations worldwide including financial companies, the government sector and the energy industry.
These attacks have become an increasing threat to large industries, businesses from different sectors in addition to the existing ones in the governments.
Further to the Cyber Security services, the joint venture will also establish a state of the Art Cyber Academy in the UAE, which aims to train and qualify the next generation of cyber analysts and CISOs (Chief Information Security Officer), one of the most desired positions in large organizations today.
According to the Israeli group, the common goal of the Joint Venture is to improve the defensive cyber security solutions in the UAE & GCC region in order to have better cybersecurity protection against common threats in the region.
Commenting on the partnership, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan said: “This partnership will strengthen the cooperation between the countries in the fields of cybersecurity and technology and will contribute to the good relationships between the countries”.
About HBK DOP
Departments of Project Hamad bin Khalifa (HBK DOP) was founded by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, to handle project investments and enter into JV partnership with partners presenting viable and interesting projects with sustainability and job creation.
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan is a seasoned business leader with a proven track record of success over the past two decades, across regions and including most segments of the business. His leadership style is often described as visionary, innovative, and inspirational.
