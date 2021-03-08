Happenings in Myanmar: Post Updates on Facebook via VPN Service
NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coup in Myanmar is still ongoing. Lots of people were killed in a protest, the traditional media has been shut down, social media apps were blocked, even the internet has been turned off quite a few times.
People are scared for their lives. Children in their teenage years are already aware of how much is at stake so they have also joined the protests. Even the elder people are terrified of what’s happening because these people have no idea on what unpleasant things might happen in the upcoming days.
The Impact of Facebook in Myanmar
Facebook is the most popular social media platform in Myanmar. With over 28 million users last year of December, Facebook’s impact is massive in this technology-driven era. From keeping up with the trends to sharing news updates, this social media platform could have been Myanmar’s biggest weapon.
But since the military government blocked Facebook, Myanmar’s ace has gone.
Living in an Adaptive Society
Since these modern times require adaptivity on technology, technology researchers have to outdo themselves when it comes to innovation.
By this, another technology has been receiving traction: the Virtual Private Network or a VPN. A VPN is a software tool that conceals an internet user’s IP address so that a user can browse the web anonymously. Third parties would not be able to keep track of the user’s online data and activities. The user can even access geo-blocked websites such as Facebook.
Anyone connected with a VPN in Myanmar can access social media platforms and update the people around the globe on what’s happening without compromising their safety and security. This is made possible due to the server locations available in a VPN service. For example, a Myanmar citizen can make it appear that he is in another country by choosing any server location besides his current location.
Key Takeaways
Myanmar’s situation is getting worse. There are now possible ways of staying updated on the latest news and keeping in touch with loved ones. By connecting to a VPN like GoingVPN, one is guaranteed of his safety. GoingVPN also offers unlimited data so that users can access geo-blocked websites anytime.
