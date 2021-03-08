IWD Celebration on Clubhouse, Celebrates Women in Media, politics, business, and corporate as they share their voices
International Women’s Day Event Hosted by Women Matter Club, on New Clubhouse app, empowers women from around the world to let their voice be heard.UNITED STATES, March 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Clubhouse App to Host International Women’s Day 2021 Celebration
The Women Matters Club ran by Dr. Lola Adeyemi will be hosting an all-day celebration on the new Clubhouse App. This day-long event features speakers from throughout the world as they come together to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of women from across the globe.
The event will be held throughout the day. Speakers from Africa, The Middle East, Europe, North America, South America, The Caribbean, and Asia, will speak on important topics. The events highlight showcases women in media, the arts, and entertainment.
Special Guests include: Hannah Forbes, Taylor Loren, Aishetu, Rachel West, Hannah Ola, Kemi Oyesola, Jessica VU, Kristen Fenrick and Chris Moreno.
The New Clubhouse App’s audio-only feature allows users to listen in real-time in various rooms, speakers from around the world.
“This is for the future, using technology and social media for good. If we don't discuss and bring attention to the issues that impact us, there is no moving forward. International Women’s Day is unique in that the world is paying attention to women. We want everyone to hear us and we all work together to make the greatest impact."
Dr. Lola Adeyemi, Founder Women Matter
“Adaptation and change are paramount to growth, especially as it relates to women. We must be willing and ready to change and adapt as the world evolves. Opportunity and access must continue to be central themes as we move towards progress. Progress comes through the willingness to accept change for ourselves and for the people that are around us. As we celebrate IWD this year, we celebrate progress, development, and positive societal change.”
Kristen Fenrick, International Speaker and Founder of Klearly Kristen, Inc.
"As women, we have a responsibility to help other women succeed. We can all play our part, no matter how small. International Women’s day is an opportunity for us to collaborate, motivate, and inspire each other. It showcases what’s possible when we support each other. IWD is a chance to set the bar.”
Christina Holder, Founder Womxn in Business
The event starts Monday, March 8th at 5 am EST and runs throughout the day until 1 am EST on March 9th. You can find the event by downloading the new clubhouse APP on your iPhone or IOS Device. Look for the Women Matter Club to find the events that you’d like to attend!
