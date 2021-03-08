Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
7-day Meditation Every Entrepreneur Needs to Run a Successful Business

Become unstoppable through balanced energy, focus, clarity, and vision

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica Parks of VP Exclusive invites busy executives and entrepreneurs who feel stuck, overwhelmed, unproductive, stressed out, or unhappy with their status quo, and those experiencing hardship with their finances, sales, confidence, connection, or energy to a 7-day morning meditation, at 7 am PST each day, March 15 through March 21, 2021.

“If you seek more positive energy, focus, clarity, passion, purpose, or a sense of belonging, this 7- day meditation is designed to empower you with a new vision and fresh focus to achieve your goals,” says Parks, a soul healer and wellness coach with VP Exclusive.

The 7-day morning meditation begins at 7 am on Monday, March 15, 2021 on @SoulHealing Club on Clubhouse. Interested business leaders can join by following @VeronicaParks, Soul HEALER and join the “7-day meditation for busy entrepreneurs.”

Veronica Parks, leads group sessions in Clubhouse on soul healing, energy work, guided meditations, NLP, laughter therapy, and finding your voice.

About VP Exclusive
VP Exclusive is an international life transformation organization restoring lives by transforming habits, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors. Founded by Veronica Parks, Soul Healer and Wellness Coach, VP Exclusive empowers people to bio hack their mind and body to live a healthier, happier life. Using an integrated holistic approach including energy work, nutrition, nature, meditation, timeline therapy, and other natural modalities, VP Exclusive solutions can increase emotional wellbeing and dramatically improve relationships with self, love, family, finance, and career. For more information, visit vpexclusive.com.

How to remove your subconscious blocks and achieve your goals

