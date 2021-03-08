Cytta (Stock Symbol: CYCA) Makes Strong Progress in Developing & Delivering High Performance Video & Communications Tech

Share This Article

Cytta Corp. (Stock Symbol: CYCA) Makes Strong Progress in Developing and Delivering High Performance Video and Communications Tech

Our IGAN ICS is Cytta’s signature new connectivity development, it affords Government, First Responders, EMS & Environmental groups full control their live, remote video streams & voice interaction” — CEO Gary Campbell

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cytta Corp. ( Stock Symbol: CYCA ) Makes Strong Progress in Developing and Delivering High Performance Video and Communications Tech for First Responders in the Most Demanding Applications Supplier of Advanced Technology Video Systems with Real Time Options. Wide Ranging Applications for Both Military and Civilian Users. Sales to Police Departments and Military Satellite Support Services. Great Strides in Product Line Development and New Marketing Efforts.Cytta Corp (OTC: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. The company’s proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. Their IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio during emergency situations, while allowing real time video and audio communication among all participating parties. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.CYCA products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption and disseminate through a command center to multiple parties. CYCA is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources.CYCA manufactures all of its products in the USA. Their team of specialists has been put together to productize and distribute this technology across multiple enterprise use cases. CYCA management is integrating this technology into operations that have the need to send and store more high-quality videos and images with fewer resources. CYCA CEO Announces Great Strides in SUPR and IGAN Product Development and Market IntroductionsOn February 22nd CEO, Gary Campbell shared an open letter to all CYCA shareholders. The letter provides an update on CYCA product development, business operations and partnership activities in conjunction with future plans for making the Company a success as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 and beyond.Key points of the letter included the following:The CYCA team has been diligently busy showcasing multiple use case demonstrations for the company’s technology featuring the new IGAN Incident Command Vehicle, while coordinating and assisting First Responders and Emergency workers with social distancing, COVID-19 vaccination programs, and remote provision of emergency services to keep workers safe.CYCA has made tremendous progress this past year and the exciting enhancements to its SUPR Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) proprietary compression technology and the IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) video and audio omnidirectional connectivity solution. CYCA has unlocked greater capabilities, created easier connectivity, and generated global interest for its uniquely scalable platforms that offer multiple advantages.As video resolution increases, the compression technology market has evolved remarkably in the past three years, consistent with the CYCA strategic plan. Experience now shows the CYCA SUPR platform is a paradigm shifting compression platform for HD, 4K and higher resolution capabilities, giving the consumer, industry and government unprecedented access to high resolution video streaming technological innovation. SUPR Compression embedded in any hardware or software unlocks the highest quality video streaming capabilities with ultra-low latency, bandwidth and power consumption.IGAN ICS is the CYCA signature new connectivity development and affords Government, First Responders, Emergency Medical Services, and Industrial Inspection & Environmental groups full control and access to their live, remote video streams and voice interaction. Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) provides police, fire, industry, and first responders with real-time situational awareness by connecting all assets omnidirectionally; including: drones, phone cams, body cams, bomb robots, video feeds, and 2-way radios with sub-half-second latency high-quality video streaming.In addition, CYCA has utilized the opportunity of the last few months to create additional use case dependent variations of our technologies and products. CYCA has created instant global omnidirectional video and audio access by conjoining its superior and disruptive data compression technology with multiple models of its IGAN connectivity solution for a full and viable turnkey solution in any market.The CYCA SUPR and IGAN technologies have now been acquired by multiple reference clients and orders for second generation began in late 2020. As stated, CYCA technologies create a first-of-its-kind solutions that CYCA initially brough to the First Responder and Defense markets in 2019 and 2020 and are now poised to expand it into many other industry applications in 2021 and beyond. CYCA is also engaged in discussions with interested parties from multiple industries and groups regarding pilot programs utilizing its technologies for Environmental. Social and Governance applications. CYCA Retains US Based Manufacturer Specializing in Advanced Manufacturing SolutionsOn September 14th CYCA announced an agreement that will enable the company to achieve full scalability in its supply chain. CYCA finalized negotiations with a very well-respected US based manufacturer with the expertise, production capabilities and quality controls to enable CYCA to scale its IGAN Fusion and SUPR Stream production to meet rapidly growing demand.Propelled by the success and customer satisfaction of our early SUPR and IGAN installations, CYCA is experiencing rapid growth in product demand. Rapid scalability in all aspects ongoing operations is mission critical. Achieving scale in manufacturing and maintaining inventory will support this growth and shorten the sales cycle. CYCA Sells Additional SUPR Stream Units to UK MOD Advanced Technology Research GroupOn August 10th CYCA announced sales for a new round of SUPR Stream units to the Electronic Warfare and Surveillance development group within the British Ministry of Defense (UK MOD). This group is tasked with evaluating and developing foundational technologies for future warfare capability. This marks the third round of SUPR Stream purchases in just the past year from the British Military and will create multiple additional integration opportunities.The UK MOD are continuing to integrate their intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems with CYCA SUPR products. 