Tony Pizi Joins FinTech Studios as Chief Information Officer
Tony is a superb addition to FinTech Studios and brings a depth of talent and experience to FinTech Studios and proven track record of developing and deploying new innovative technologies at scale.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech Studios™, the leading AI-based market intelligence and regulatory intelligence platform for financial institutions and corporations, announced today that Anthony (“Tony”) Pizi has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Pizi joins FinTech Studios with more than 30 years of experience as an established technology leader, entrepreneur, innovator and visionary in delivering world class software technology, including a unique combination of start-up experience, combined with technology leadership roles at Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and UBS.
"We are thrilled to have Tony join our executive leadership team. I have known Tony Pizi for more than 30 years, and he is truly one of the most talented visionaries and technology leaders I have ever worked with on Wall Street. Tony is a seasoned technology leader whose impressive track record of building and deploying innovative software products and customer-focused enterprise technologies fits our culture and vision perfectly," said Jim Tousignant, the founder and CEO of FinTech Studios.
Tony Pizi said, “I’m thrilled to be joining FinTech Studios and working with Jim Tousignant and the world-class team at FinTech Studios. The company is growing rapidly and gaining real market traction with global financial institutions, top consulting firms and strategic channel partners, leveraging its unique technology, data and AI-based products, including Apollo.ai™, RegLens™, FTS Widgets and APIs. FinTech Studios has developed an amazing AI, ML and NLP cloud platform that indexes, normalizes, categorizes and translates millions of documents daily in 42 languages in real-time from millions of public and premium sources, including news, research, corporate, government, blogs, regulatory and industry sources. This vast quantity of unstructured data focused on public companies, private companies, people, topics, sectors, and regions is transformed into structured data and a knowledge graph and analyzed for important relationships, events, patterns and trends, resulting in the industry’s most advanced market intelligence and regulatory intelligence platform for corporations, consulting firms and financial institutions.”
"Tony is a superb addition to FinTech Studios," said Andy Brown, CEO of SandHill East. "Tony and I worked together at Merrill Lynch and UBS and he taught me about many types of technology and ways to think about innovation. Tony brings a depth of talent and experience to FinTech Studios and a proven track record of developing and deploying new, innovative technologies at scale." At Merrill Lynch, Pizi led the successful development and launch of Trusted Global Advisor (TGA), an advanced integrated workstation for 35,000 Merrill Lynch professionals in 700 locations globally.
Pizi was previously Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of AppBus, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer at UBS, Managing Director of Platform Services at Deutsche Bank, Chief Information Officer at Cicero Inc. and Chief Technology Officer of Merrill Lynch US Private Client.
About FinTech Studios
FinTech Studios has developed the leading AI-based market intelligent and regulatory intelligence cloud platform for financial institutions and corporations. FinTech Studios artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) technology delivers the world’s most advanced knowledge graph, real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics integrating millions of curated global sources in real-time in 42 languages. FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 Billion and was acquired in 2003 by Reuters.
