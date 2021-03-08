Bend Foundation Donates $400,000 to Local Organizations
Central Oregon philanthropic organization donates $200,000 to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity and $200,000 to other organizations aiding in COVID-19 recovery
Health care providers, teachers, small business owners and others deserve the opportunity to own a home and build a brighter, more stable future for their families.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bend Foundation, a philanthropic organization established by Brooks-Scanlon, Inc. and shareholders of Brooks-Scanlon and Brooks Resources, is donating $400,000 in grants to Central Oregon nonprofit organizations. A total of $200,000 was granted to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity to support its goals for providing decent and affordable housing for Central Oregonians in need. The other half of the total amount was granted primarily to organizations in Bend that are addressing pandemic-related food, clothing, shelter, support and economic issues.
— Robin Cooper Engle, VP, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity
Robin Cooper Engle, vice president of resource development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, said, "With Bend Foundation's support for our Humanity In Action campaign, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity takes a big step forward in delivering greater opportunity for working families to become homeowners. Health care providers, teachers, small business owners and others deserve the opportunity to own a home and build a brighter, more stable future for their families."
The $200,000 grant to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity Habitat for Humanity will be used to build affordable homes for working families in Bend. Specifically, most of the funds will directly support building costs for future single-family and cottage homes.
While extremely difficult to narrow the list of additional recipients, as there are many providing important services throughout the Central Oregon community, the trustees carefully considered a number of critical factors in their decision-making process. The following organizations were selected to receive grant money: Bethlehem Inn; Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend; Family Kitchen; Family Access Network; Giving Plate; Hunger Prevention Coalition; KIDS Center; MountainStar Family Relief Nursery; Saving Grace; Central Oregon FUSE; Latino Community Foundation; and National Alliance of Mental Health (Central Oregon). To help ensure cultural and arts recovery, the grant also encompassed donations to the Tower Theatre and High Desert Museum.
Julie N. Lyche, Executive Director of Family Access Network, said, "The generous support of the Bend Foundation could not come at a better time, as we continue to support families disproportionately affected by the pandemic. We could not do this very important work without the generosity of local donors, like the Bend Foundation, helping to fill in the gaps and make our community a great place to live."
About Bend Foundation
Bend Foundation’s mission is to stimulate and enhance a thriving and creative community in Bend. Established and funded by Brooks Scanlon, Brooks Resources and its shareholders, Bend Foundation was originally formed in 1947 as a resource for injured loggers and mill workers, and to provide scholarships for industry workers. Over the years, Bend Foundation has performed as a leader in our community by identifying and supporting key needs in an effort to maintain and improve the livability in Bend and throughout Central Oregon. Bend Foundation is located at 409 NW Franklin Ave in Bend and more information can be found at www.bendfoundation.org.
About Brooks Resources Corporation
Brooks Resources Corporation, based in Bend, Oregon, is a real estate development company that has delivered quality real estate products and services in Central Oregon since 1969. Offering a diverse choice of premier neighborhoods in Central Oregon, Brooks Resources Corporation is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around home sites, positive growth of communities and an active relationship with the communities of Central Oregon. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.
