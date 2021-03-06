Nest Predator Bounty Program Approved for 2021 and 2022

March 5, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – At their March meeting, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission approved a resolution to authorize the Nest Predator Bounty Program for 2021 and 2022. The resolution specifies that the 2021 and 2022 program will include a payment of $10/predator with a maximum of $500,000 in bounty payments each year. The Commission amended their January resolution, modifying the dates of when the program will start and end. The GFP Commission unanimously agreed to run the 2021 program from April 1 through July 1, unless the $500,000 maximum is reached.

In 2022, the program will begin on March 1 for youth under 18, then open to all South Dakota residents beginning April 1 and running through July 1, unless the $500,000 maximum is reached.

“This program enhances pheasant and duck nest success at localized levels and encourages families to get involved in wildlife management,” said interim GFP department secretary Kevin Robling. “We have rich trapping traditions here in South Dakota and this program is designed to encourage youth and families to step outside and enjoy our incredible outdoor resources.”

As soon as the program launches on April 1, GFP will provide a weekly giveaway for all youth (under the age of 18) who participate in the program. The giveaway will consist of a GFP-sponsored trapping package that includes three live traps, knife and the National Trappers Association Trapping Handbook. Follow our GFP Facebook page for more details.

GFP will also enhance the ETHICS SD program, which doubled in size in 2020 reaching 110 new students in 11 counties. ETHICS SD is a partnership between trapping organizations, GFP and 4H where youth learn trapping skills, fur handling techniques, and elements of wildlife management.

“Educating youth on the importance of the trapline and wildlife management are key to ensuring our outdoor traditions remain strong for future generations,” said Robling. “Trapping provides an experience to explore the outdoors and create lasting stories and memories while making a difference for managing wildlife in South Dakota.”

With help from mother nature, resulting in a mild winter, enhanced efforts on habitat management and the continuation of the nest predator bounty program we should expect to see fantastic bird numbers for the 2021 pheasant season, Robling added.

Individuals are encouraged to share their trapping and outdoor memories by using #SDintheField on social media. For more details on the 2021 program guidelines, visit https://gfp.sd.gov/bounty-program/.