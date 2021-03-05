03/04/21-STATE BEACHES IN WEST HAWAI‘I CLOSING AT 2 P.M. TODAY

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: March 4, 2021 STATE BEACHES IN WEST HAWAI‘I CLOSING AT 2 P.M. TODAY

(Kailua-Kona) – To mirror Hawai‘i County’s precautionary closure of West Hawai‘i beach parks at 2 p.m., DLNR is announcing the following actions.

· All State Parks in West Hawai‘i that have a beach or shoreline component closing at 2 p.m.

· All unencumbered beaches in West Hawai‘i under DLNR Land Division management closing at 2 p.m.

· Mariners and boaters with vessels in Kona or North Hawai‘i area State Small Boat Harbors should take precautions to secure their vessels.

Normal hours and operations are expected to resume on Friday.

