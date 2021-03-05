Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,080 in the last 365 days.

03/04/21-STATE BEACHES IN WEST HAWAI‘I CLOSING AT 2 P.M. TODAY

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE  CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: March 4, 2021

STATE BEACHES IN WEST HAWAI‘I CLOSING AT 2 P.M. TODAY

(Kailua-Kona) – To mirror Hawai‘i County’s precautionary closure of West Hawai‘i beach parks at 2 p.m., DLNR is announcing the following actions.

· All State Parks in West Hawai‘i that have a beach or shoreline component closing at 2 p.m.

· All unencumbered beaches in West Hawai‘i under DLNR Land Division management closing at 2 p.m.

· Mariners and boaters with vessels in Kona or North Hawai‘i area State Small Boat Harbors should take precautions to secure their vessels.

Normal hours and operations are expected to resume on Friday. 

###

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

You just read:

03/04/21-STATE BEACHES IN WEST HAWAI‘I CLOSING AT 2 P.M. TODAY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.