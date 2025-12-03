12/2/25 – LIMITED COMMERCIAL BOAT OPERATIONS TO RESUME DEC. 15 AT LAHAINA SMALL BOAT HARBOR

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

LIMITED COMMERCIAL BOAT OPERATIONS TO RESUME DEC. 15 AT LAHAINA SMALL BOAT HARBOR

LAHAINA, Hawaiʻi – In a milestone for Maui Nui and Lahaina wildfire recovery, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will resume limited commercial boat operations at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor starting December 15, 2025, for the first time since the August 2023 wildfires.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while DLNR worked with the County of Maui on this limited reopening, to revitalize Maui’s economy and help the Maui Nui community move forward together,” said DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts. “We recognize that this is one of the very first steps being taken toward reopening Lahaina, so we have carefully developed a plan that remains respectful to those affected by the disaster.”

Four companies are anticipated to resume commercial operations from the harbor upon the December 15 limited reopening. A handful of other companies plan to reopen in early 2026. Due to electricity still being offline, commercial ocean operations are only being allowed during daytime hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) until further notice. DOBOR anticipates that restroom facilities will be fully operational in time for the limited reopening.

Most vessel traffic in the harbor will be restricted to active loading/unloading in designated areas around the harbor office only. Dinghies may utilize the loading dock on the eastern end of the harbor for active loading/unloading only. Mooring within the harbor will be prohibited until further notice.

As part of the limited reopening, the County of Maui will be reopening certain roadways and parking areas, as well as installing appropriate barriers to ensure that visitors remain out of damaged and sensitive areas.

For information on recovery efforts for Lahaina Small Boat Harbor, please visit https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/lahaina-recovery. For the latest information on Lahaina town access and recovery efforts, visit www.MauiRecovers.org.

# # #

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]