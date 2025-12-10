12/10/25 – NEW PROTECTIONS GIVE NĒNĒ ANOTHER CHANCE TO NEST IN LILI‘UOKALANI GARDENS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

NEW PROTECTIONS GIVE NĒNĒ ANOTHER CHANCE TO NEST IN LILI‘UOKALANI GARDENS

After Years of Tragic Deaths, Prohibitions on Cat Feeding May Lead to New Goslings

HILO, Hawaiʻi – Nēnē nesting season has begun and a pair is now nesting in Hilo’s Lili‘uokalani Gardens, where posted signs mark the nesting area. Staff from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation will be monitoring the pair throughout the season, which can run from October to March and sometimes later. After years of tragic nēnē deaths in Hilo, officials hope that new regulations and increased observation will lead to nesting success.

Nēnē at the busy Lili‘uokalani Gardens park have faced a number of challenges. The female of this year’s nesting pair, known by her banding code NTC, was the mother of the gosling that was abducted from Wailoa State Park in 2023, as well as a gosling that died from toxoplasmosis in 2024. She was also the mate of the nēnē that was struck and killed by a car in 2024 while crossing the street to reach a cat feeding station. NTC was already heavy with eggs at the time of her mate’s death in 2024, and none of the goslings survived. This year, NTC has found a new mate and is nesting in a less busy section of the park, which should be easier to protect.

The success of NTC this nesting season will also be aided by increased protections from Hawaiʻi County Parks. Beginning in January 2026, the feeding of feral animals will be prohibited on county lands, which will reduce significant disease, predation and associated impacts from invasive species.

“By protecting the nēnē nests in Hilo, we not only allow nēnē to reestablish their habitat, but also allow people to connect with a vulnerable Hawaiian species,” said Raymond McGuire, a biologist with DOFAW on Hawaiʻi Island. “It is an incredible gift to have nēnē in our neighborhood, but with this great gift comes an even greater responsibility to protect these birds by not interacting with them and by only observing them from afar.”

Citizen science has also captured the story of NTC. Jordan Lerma, director of Nēnē Research and Conservation, reports his organization has one of the most extensive sighting histories in its catalog, thanks to years of community observations.

“As the recovery of nēnē continues, it’s becoming increasingly common to see these birds in parks and other public spaces,” said Lerma. “Together, we are learning how to balance the protection of native wildlife with shared use of these places. We are grateful to everyone who has helped us keep track of these birds by submitting photos and sightings on nene.org.”

The greatest chance for success during NTC’s new nesting season will depend on the behavior of park goers. “The Parks Department continues to support conservation efforts to protect nēnē that live and nest in our parks,” said Clayton Honma, director of Parks and Recreation. “We ask everyone to please follow park rules, such as those related to keeping dogs on leash and to refrain from feeding feral animals. These actions will help safeguard native birds and create healthier, more enjoyable public spaces for everyone.”

