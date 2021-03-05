March 2021

Nebraska Reading Improvement Act and NebraskaREADS Update

Dr. Cory Epler gave an overview of the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act progress and NebraskaREADS program. The law takes a comprehensive approach to improving the early literacy skills of Nebraska’s K-3 students. It emphasizes the importance of strong early reading instruction and individualized supports for students who struggle with reading. NebraskaREADS was created to serve the needs of students, educators, and parents along the journey to successful reading. Nebraska is getting national recognition on the work to improve early literacy. More information on the program can be found online at: NebraskaREADS.

Update on Approval, Accreditation, and Accountability Process

The Nebraska State Board of Education also received a briefing on the revision of rules that involve the approval or accreditation of schools and the accountability that exists for schools statewide.

President’s Policy Priorities

President Maureen Nickels presented her policy priorities for 2021 to the board. President Nickels highlighted AQuESTT, early childhood education, educator preparedness, and adding the student voice to the board as her top priorities.

Zearn Math Summer Intensive Series Professional Development

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is making available the Zearn Math Summer Intensive Series to each public and non-public elementary and middle school statewide. To ensure that leaders and teachers engage in intentional planning and have the knowledge needed to successfully leverage this resource, SchoolKit will provide virtual professional learning to teachers and school leaders.

SchoolKit Contract

NDE Office Move

The NDE is moving out of the principal office in downtown Lincoln to a new location at 500 South 84th Street, Lincoln, NE. The lease agreement is with the State of Nebraska, Department of Administrative Services.

NDE Relocation Contract