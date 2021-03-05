Drowning in Piscataquog River in Goffstown

CONTACT: Lieutenant Adam Cheney 603-271-3361 March 5, 2021

Goffstown, NH – On March 4, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the area of Arrowhead Road in Goffstown after a report of a 49-year-old man who left on his four-wheeler and had not returned home.

Conservation Officers searched into the early morning hours. On March 5, 2021 at 3:00 a.m., a hole was found in the ice on the Piscataquog River in Goffstown. Next to the hole was a helmet identified as belonging to the missing man. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Airboat and Dive Team members responded to the location Friday morning. Divers began searching the river around 10:35 a.m. and recovered the body at 10:45 a.m. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers where assisted by Goffstown’s Police and Fire Departments.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind the public that with late winter temperatures, ice conditions change daily so you should make sure to check the ice thickness as you venture out onto it.