Project to Preserve the Schutz Road Bridge in Woodcock Township, Crawford County to Begin Soon

​Work will begin soon to rehabilitate a 51-year old bridge that carries Schutz Road (Route 1003) over a tributary to Woodcock Creek in Woodcock Township, Crawford County.

Work on the bridge, which is located at the Woodcock Reservoir between Bradshaw Road and Route 198, is expected to start March 22, 2021, weather permitting.

The project will include removing the existing bridge deck, constructing a new concrete deck and barriers, abutment repairs, bearing replacement, waterproofing, and paving.

The project will require a detour starting April 5, 2021. It will be posted using Route 198 and Route 77 and is expected to be in place for 15 weeks. Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The rehabilitated bridge is expected to be opened by July 16, 2021.

The existing bridge was built in 1970 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 350 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is CH&D of New Stanton, PA. The contract cost is $1,470,288.84, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #