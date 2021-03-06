PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Chester and Delaware Counties
03/05/2021
King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning weekday single lane closures from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM next week on several state highways in Chester and Delaware counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
The work schedule is:
Chester County
- Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between North Ridge Road and McFadden Road in Pennsbury Township;
- Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) between Northgate Road and Westtown Thornton Road in Thornbury Township;
- Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 19, a weekday lane closure with flagging is scheduled on U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike) between Roberts Lane and Village Square in Honey Brook Township;
- Monday, March 8, through Monday, March 22, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Pike Springs Road) between Hares Hill Road and Coldstream Road in East Pikeland Township; and
- Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, a lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) at the intersection with Chestnut Road in Tredyffrin Township.
Delaware County
- Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, a lane closure is scheduled on southbound Route 320 (Chester Road) at the intersection with Parklane Road in Swarthmore Borough.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #