Route 4009 Evergreen Road Waterline Installation Work Begins Monday in Millvale

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing waterline work on Evergreen Road (Route 4009) in Millvale Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, March 8 weather permitting.

Evergreen Road will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday continuously through mid-October between Klopfer Street and East Ohio Street as crews from Frank J. Zottola Construction, Inc. conduct waterline installation, service line replacements, and fire hydrant work. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Evergreen Road to Southbound Route 28

From Evergreen Road, turn right onto Emma Street

Turn left onto North Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Avenue

Follow Grant Avenue to the ramp to southbound Route 28

End detour

Evergreen Road to Friday Road

From Evergreen Road, turn left onto Lawrence Street

Lawrence Street becomes Locust Ridge Drive

Turn right onto Wallace Road

Follow Wallace Road to Friday Road

End detour

Additionally, work may occur that requires the closure of the southbound Route 28 off-ramp to Millvale (Exit 3B). Details will be provided in advance of any closure.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Ryan Huber at 724-814-0100 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

