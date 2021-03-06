Route 28 Improvement Work Resumes Saturday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will resume Saturday, March 6 weather permitting.

Crews will resume work requiring lane restrictions in both directions on Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3B) interchange and the Highland Park Bridge through early May according to the following schedule:

Crews will conduct ITS system upgrades, bridge expansion dam maintenance, and concrete spall repair work.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor on this $11.54 million project that began in 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

