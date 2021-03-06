Resurfacing Project on I-81 in Cumberland County Set to Resume

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County is scheduled to resume soon.

The contractor will begin installing long-term work zone signs from 7 AM to 3 PM Monday, March 15. This work is expected to take two-to-three days to complete, weather permitting. This mobile operation may require shoulder closures. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles and workers.

The contractor is scheduled to begin pavement rehabilitation work during nighttime hours beginning the night of Sunday, March 21. This work will be performed weekly throughout the project limits from 6 PM to 6 AM Sunday nights through Thursday morning. Lane closures not to exceed four miles in length will be implemented during night work.

This is a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018