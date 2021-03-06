I-76 Among Several Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Montgomery, Philadelphia, Bucks Counties

03/05/2021

​King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on Interstate 76 and several other state highways in Montgomery, Philadelphia and Bucks counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Montgomery County

Monday, March 8, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Route 23/Conshohocken and Belmont Avenue interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough and Lower Merion Township;

Tuesday, March 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the Gladwyne and Route 23/Conshohocken interchanges in Lower Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough;

Wednesday, March 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 at the Route 23/Conshohocken Interchange in West Conshohocken Borough;

Thursday, March 11, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 at the Route 23/Conshohocken Interchange in West Conshohocken Borough; and

Friday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 73 (Skippack Pike) between Evansburg Road and Kerr Road in Skippack Township.

Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the Interstate 676 and Girard Avenue interchanges;

Wednesday, March 10, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on 2nd Street between Callowhill Street and Spring Garden Street; and

Wednesday, March 10, between 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on the northbound Interstate 95 ramp to the I-676/Ben Franklin Bridge Interchange.

Bucks County

Wednesday, March 10, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Tyburn Road between New Falls Road and Newbold Road in Falls Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges and signs at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

