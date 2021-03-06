For Immediate Release: March 4, 2021 Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Department of State Long Island Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m..

Members of the New York State Department of State Long Island Regional Board of Review will meet on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Long Island Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com 2. Enter your name and email address, if requested. 3. Enter the session password:4. Click "Join". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only: ------------------------------------------------------- Call either number below and enter the access code, followed by #, then press # again to join the conference. US Toll Free:1-844-633-8697 -or- Local: 1-518-549-0500 Show toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf Access code: 185 386 5515

(There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here): https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf)

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at Brian.Tollisen@dos.ny.gov or (518) 764-3132.

###