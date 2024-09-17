CONSUMER ALERT: The New York State Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Warns New Yorkers of “Friendly Greeting” Phishing Scams

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection warns New Yorkers of “friendly greeting” phishing scams, which are deceptive text messages from unknown senders that can lead to a scam. Phishing is a common technique that scammers use to send fraudulent communications that appear to come from a reputable or trusted source but are attempts to trick consumers into revealing personal information or to click on harmful links that can download malware to their devices. Phishing scams are usually performed through text messages, emails or chats in platforms such as What’s App, Signal or Facebook Messenger.

“Scammers are always trying to find new ways to gain your trust so they can steal your information, and phishing scams are one of the latest techniques being used,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Phishing scams come in many different variations and can look like a friendly greeting at first glance. It’s important for consumers to be aware of these scams and always be cautious when receiving messages from unknown senders.”

What The “Friendly Greeting” Phishing Scam Looks Like:

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers are increasingly sending short greeting messages as a conversation starter. This is a common tactic used by scammers to try to establish a connection with you and gain your trust. There are different variations of this scheme. The message may be personalized with your name or other information to make it seem that it’s coming from someone you already know. If you respond to the message, they may ask follow-up questions and engage you in conversation with the goal to scam you.

Examples of “friendly greeting” phishing messages:

“Hi, How Are You?”

"Hello. Is this ("your name")?”

“Do you want to play golf?”

“How about going shopping together tomorrow?”

“Do you want to come out to dinner tomorrow?”

Click here to view real examples of phishing scams that have been sent to consumers.

Tips to follow if you or someone you know receives a “friendly greeting” message:

Don’t reply to text messages from unknown numbers. It could lead to a scam. Be wary of unsolicited messages from unknown senders that send generic or overly friendly greetings and don’t respond to the message.

Delete and report the message using your phone’s “report junk” option. Forward unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM) and unwanted emails to your email provider. Use the reporting features that are built into devices or email platforms. Reporting suspicious phishing messages is one of the most efficient methods for protecting you as it helps identify new or trending phishing attacks.

Block the sender’s email address or phone number.

Remember, it’s always better to be cautious. If you’re unsure of the legitimacy of a message, avoid engaging with the sender.

Clicking a link from a phishing scam puts your personal information and money at risk. Scammers can:

Install ransomware or other programs in your device that can spy on your online activity or hold your device hostage by encrypting your data and demanding payment to unscramble it.

Steal your personal or sensitive information including passwords, credit card numbers, banking PINs, etc. This information can be used to take out loans or credit cards in your name, or perform other fraudulent financial transactions.

Gain access to your private computer systems to steal information or impersonate you and commit other scams.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.