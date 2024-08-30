New York Department of State and Town of Hempstead Announce Completion of Newbridge Road Park Waterway Access Project

The New York Department of State today announced the completion of the Newbridge Road Park water access point project in the Town of Hempstead as part of the South Shore Blueway Trail Plan. The completion of this new public access point adds a year-round, ADA-accessible recreation destination that connects to the access point at Seamans Neck Park in Hempstead, creating a network of water access points for individuals to experience Long Island’s South Shore.

“The South Shore Estuary is one of Long Island’s crown jewels, offering recreational opportunities, supporting public health outcomes and driving the Island’s tourism economy,” said Secretary of State Walker T. Mosley. “These ADA-accessible water access points foster year-round recreational activity, while also leveraging continued economic growth in the region for generations to come. Projects like these accelerate the momentum and progress we’ve generated toward fully implementing the South Shore Blueway Trail and maximizing access to the Bays for people of all ages and abilities.”

The Newbridge Road Park and Seamans Neck Park access points include the installation of ADA-compliant accessibility mats, called “mobi-mats.” The new native plantings, slope stabilization, silt fencing and waterfowl protection that are part of the project support climate resiliency to erosion, habitat protection, public use and enjoyment of the estuary and public environmental stewardship – all of which are goals outlined in the South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan.

The Newbridge Road Park and Seamans Neck Park access points are part of the overall South Shore Blueway Trail and offer year-round access to the waterways of the South Shore Estuary Reserve in the Middle Bay and East Bay. The South Shore Blueway Trail is a safe and enjoyable network of water access points for human-powered boats and beachable sail boats, allowing people to experience the natural, scenic, cultural and entertainment wonders of Long Island’s South Shore, while also protecting wildlife and habitats in the Estuary.

Funding for the project at Newbridge Road Park came in part from the DOS Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve (SSER) program, which is funded through the NYS Environmental Protection Fund. The new access points implement part of the broader South Shore Blueway Trail Plan, which was funded by a $50,000 grant from the LWRP and completed in 2015. In addition to funding for the access points and the Blueway Plan, the DOS LWRP program previously provided a $240,000 grant to Nassau County for accessibility improvements to existing boat ramps and kayak launches at Cedar Creek Park, Cow Meadow Park, Inwood Boat Ramp, Milburn Creek, Wantagh Park and two sides of Bay Park Beach.

This project supports Governor Kathy Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, which was launched in July 2024 to promote physical and mental health by encouraging New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. Water recreation access projects like these, along both the Nassau County South Shore Blueway Trail and the Suffolk County Blueway Trail, fully support the Governor’s commitment to improving mental and physical health through outdoor activities.

This project also supports Governor Hochul’s Master Plan for Aging by providing access to water-based outdoor recreation for people of all ages and abilities. Governor Hochul issued an Executive Order in 2022 to develop a comprehensive master Plan for Aging. The Department of State is playing a critical role in the development of the Plan by creating communities that are pedestrian and bicycle-friendly and which provide ample public space for social interaction, which prevents social isolation and promotes mental health.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “An active lifestyle is essential for good health and wellbeing and Governor Hochul’s leadership on this inclusive project demonstrates the State’s commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to resources that promote a healthy lifestyle. The Department fully supports projects like this one that encourage people of all ages and abilities to ‘Get Offline, Get Outside,’ and furthers the goals of the Master Plan for Aging to ensure all New Yorkers are able to access an age-friendly environment.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “The Master Plan for Aging is working to ensure older adults lead healthy, active and fulfilling lives for as long as possible and this waterway access project does just that. Increasing outdoor recreational accessibility for New Yorkers of all ages and abilities bolsters New York’s designation as an age-friendly and inclusive state. As NYSOFA continuously promotes intergenerational activity, we encourage older adults to “Get offline, Get Outside” with younger family members and friends.”

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said, "Nestled along the south shore of Long Island, the Town of Hempstead is proud to work with New York State in implementing resources to help residents enjoy our local waterways. The Newbridge Road Park Kayak Launch is one of many town access points to the Blueway Trail, and I look forward to this continued partnership in protecting, preserving, and enjoying the waters of Hempstead Town."

Senator Kevin Thomas said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for supporting this new ADA-accessible access point at Newbridge Road Park. The completion of this project ensures Long Island’s South Shore is more accessible for everyone, regardless of ability, to fully enjoy and benefit our outdoor spaces.”

Assemblyman Michael Durso said, “These important upgrades will protect families and provide new opportunities across our region. Investing in our communities is key to moving Long Island forward.”

Nassau County Legislator Michael Giangregorio said, “I am thrilled that the Newbridge Road Park segment of the Long Island South Shore Blueway Trail has been completed, providing Bellmore and Merrick residents with convenient local access to our beautiful waterways. Long Island is home to many scenic natural wonders, and this Blueway Trail not only allows people to witness these water-based marvels firsthand but also encourages them to engage in outdoor recreation. I want to thank New York State for their work on this water network and for making it ADA accessible, ensuring that all residents can enjoy our island.”

Adrienne Esposito, Executive Director, Citizens Campaign for the Environment said, “Long Islanders love our bays and harbor, and public access to them is a meaningful part of island life. Kayaking and paddleboarding activities are growing in popularity across all age groups. Providing access points allows more residents to enjoy the scenic beauty and recreation value of our wetlands, bird life, and thriving marine life. The more connected we are to our waters, the more we will seek to preserve, restore, and protect them for future generations. The South Shore Estuary Reserve Blueway is a great way to get outdoors, be active and connect with nature. We applaud Governor Hochul and the Department of State in prioritizing access to our waters.”

About the South Shore Estuary Reserve

The SSER features vast stretches of sandy beaches, numerous marinas and abundant parks and nature preserves that provide opportunities to swim, boat, fish, hike, observe wildlife and relax. Home to 1.5 million people, the SSER is an anchor for Long Island's tourism, seafood and recreation industries. The Reserve extends across the southern portions of Nassau and Suffolk Counties and includes: the City of Long Beach; portions of the Towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven and Southampton; and 28 villages. To learn more about the SSER, visit the DOS website.

About the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

LWRP provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible villages, towns, cities and counties located along New York’s coasts or designated inland waterways for planning, design and construction projects to revitalize communities and waterfronts. The DOS Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the LWRP focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. This program helps communities breathe new life into their underused waterfront assets in ways that ensure successful and sustainable revitalization. To learn more about the LWRP, visit the DOS website.