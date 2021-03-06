Traffic alert – US RT 2 Grand Isle

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 in Grand Isle is currently down to one lane in the area of US route 2 and Hatch Hill due to a traffic accident

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

