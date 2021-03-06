Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Passing of Former Sen. John Sackett

March 4, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former Alaska State Legislator John Sackett, who served in the House of Representatives from 1967-1970 and the Senate from 1973-1986.

“John Sackett was a valuable and effective advocate for Alaska Natives and our rural communities throughout his nearly 20-year tenure in the Legislature, as well as his extensive professional and community involvement. His legacy of service will forever be an integral piece of Alaska’s history,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Rose and I offer our sympathies to the Sackett family as they honor his memory.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on Monday, March 8, 2021 in honor of former Senator Sackett.

###