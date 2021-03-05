The Judicial Council at its Mar. 12 meeting will consider an update to its tactical plan for technology to enhance electronic access to courts and court services for litigants, lawyers, justice partners, and the public.
Mar 5, 2021
You just read:
Judicial Council to Hear Plan to Expand Digital Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.