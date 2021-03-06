Statement from Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s Plans for New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in RTP

Statement from Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s plans for new gene therapy manufacturing facility in RTP:

“North Carolina’s diverse and highly-skilled workforce continues to make NC a destination for investments from global leaders in the life sciences industry,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Biogen represents the caliber of high-impact, innovative companies our state must continue to attract and support to secure good jobs for a strong economy. Not only are they focused on improving people’s lives with breakthrough, best in-class therapies, but as a former Biogen executive, I can attest to their commitment to serve our communities and contribute to a sustainable, equitable economy.”