Statement from Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s Plans for New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in RTP
Statement from Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s plans for new gene therapy manufacturing facility in RTP:
“North Carolina’s diverse and highly-skilled workforce continues to make NC a destination for investments from global leaders in the life sciences industry,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Biogen represents the caliber of high-impact, innovative companies our state must continue to attract and support to secure good jobs for a strong economy. Not only are they focused on improving people’s lives with breakthrough, best in-class therapies, but as a former Biogen executive, I can attest to their commitment to serve our communities and contribute to a sustainable, equitable economy.”
You just read:
Statement from Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders on Biogen’s Plans for New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in RTP
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.