Rep. Jake Ellzey Files Bills to Protect Law Enforcement and Communities

Rep. Jake Ellzey Files Bills to Protect Law Enforcement and Communities

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake
03/04/2021

Today, State Representative Jake Ellzey filed two bills to protect law enforcement and communities from lawless behavior. The laws of Texas need to better protect those who protect our lives and liberty: the law enforcement officer.

"This past year or more we've seen streets become battlegrounds where law enforcement has been attacked by rioters and have been injured by laser pointers. The people carrying out these crimes need to pay the price for their lawlessness," said Rep. Ellzey.

Key Provisions of HB 2746: · The punishment of using a laser pointer against law enforcement will increase from a Class C misdemeanor to a state jail felony if using a laser pointer causes bodily injury to a law enforcement officer (state jail felony: 180 days to 2 years; $10,000 fine). · The punishment of using of a laser pointer against law enforcement will be a 3rd degree felony if it causes serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer (3rd degree felony: 2-10 years; $10,000 fine).

Key Provision of HB 2747: · Increases the penalty for rioting from a Class B misdemeanor, to a state jail felony.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.208

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0516

(512) 463-1051 Fax

2001 BATES DRIVE, SUITE 120

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS 75167

PHONE (972) 938-9392

You just read:

Rep. Jake Ellzey Files Bills to Protect Law Enforcement and Communities

