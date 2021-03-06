State Rep. Metcalf Appointed Chair of House Admin Committee, Member of State Affairs and International Relations & Economic Development Committees

State Representative Will Metcalf Appointed Chair of House Administration Committee, Member of State Affairs and International Relations & Economic Development Committees

AUSTIN – State Representative Will Metcalf (Conroe) was today appointed by Speaker of the House Dade Phelan to serve as Chair of the House Administration Committee and as a member of the House State Affairs and International Relations and Economic Development Committees. Speaker Phelan announced committee assignments for the 87th legislative session this afternoon.

"I am deeply grateful to Speaker Phelan for placing me on these highly influential House committees, each of which has jurisdiction on matters that reflect the interests of House District 16, the priorities of the State of Texas, and the robust operations of the House, its members, and the employees who power our state government," said Rep. Metcalf.

As Chair of the influential House Administration Committee, Rep. Metcalf will be tasked with overseeing all operations of the Texas House and its members, officers, and employees, which includes the rules, procedures and policies by which the House is governed, as well as controlling all appropriations from House offices and business that takes place on House property, including the floor of the Texas House of Representatives. The Chair of House Administration works closely with the Office of the Speaker to oversee and manage the House, its finances, and daily operations.

"Chair Metcalf has the trust and respect of all Texas House members needed to organize the House in these extraordinary times, and I have utmost confidence in his leadership,” said Speaker Dade Phelan. “The House would simply not be able to properly conduct the people’s business without the House Administration Committee, and in this role, Chair Metcalf will be integral to ensuring a smooth, organized and productive legislative session."

Rep. Metcalf added, "Serving as Chair of the House Administration committee is a tremendous honor, and a responsibility that I do not take lightly. I appreciate the vote of confidence that has been placed in me by Speaker Phelan today, and am eager to get to work serving all Members of the House in this leadership capacity."

In addition to being appointed Chair of the House Administration Committee, Rep. Metcalf was also appointed by Speaker Phelan to serve on the powerful State Affairs Committee and reappointed to the International Relations and Economic Development Committee.

The State Affairs Committee has jurisdiction over a wide array of matters, including any issues of importance deemed relevant to state policy, as well as the powers of state government and all of its departments, agencies, and institutions, the conduct of persons with influence in public policy, the regulation of electric, telecommunications and cybersecurity utilities, and an all-encompassing array of matters where jurisdiction is not granted to another standing committee under the Texas House rules.

"House District 16 has always been a bellwether for matters that go on to influence state politics, and serving on the state affairs committee will allow our district to have a continued, outsized voice in the legislative process," said Rep. Metcalf.

The House International Relations and Economic Development Committee has jurisdiction over the relations between the State of Texas, the federal government, other states and nations, including issues involving international trade and commerce, defense, border relations, emergency preparedness and veterans issues. For more information, contact our Capitol office at (512) 463-0726.

