CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of Consumer Protection Bill from House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the House’s Insurance and Banking Subcommittee favorable hearing of House Bill 717, Consumer Protections, which includes protecting Floridians from unnecessary fees, working to eliminate fraud and scams, and ensuring Florida’s insurance markets aren’t flooded with unnecessary litigation. The CFO recently highlighted his pursuit of consumer protection measures for the 2021 legislative session, and the Consumer Protection bill is among his legislative priorities. The bill moves next to the State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "As Florida's CFO, I have made it my mission every year to further protect consumers. This legislation works to ensure Florida families are better informed of their rights, protects them from being nickeled and dimed by unnecessary fees, and aids in our fraud fighting efforts to shield Floridians from costly fraud and scams. As our state works to bounce back from the economic challenges related to the pandemic, it's vital that we work together to support and protect consumers to ensure our economy can fully rebound. Thank you to Speaker Sprowls, Deputy Majority Leader Clemons and Chair DiCeglie for your leadership and spearheading this vital legislation."