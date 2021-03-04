**PHOTO RELEASE**
CFO Jimmy Patronis Highlights Florida’s Resiliency During Enterprise Florida Board Meeting
“The fact is, Florida is for winners and I am so proud to live and work in the Sunshine State. A huge thank you to EFI for having me today and for your hard work on behalf of Floridians to help build a better, stronger Florida.”
