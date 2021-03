Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, March 6; Sunday, March 7; Monday, March 8, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Saturday, March 6; Sunday, March 7; Monday, March 8, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 8, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 127 FAMILY REPRESENTATION & ADVOCACY ACT (LOPEZ)

SB 17 FAMILY INCOME INDEX ACT (STEWART)

SB 379 NM MINERS LICENSE PLATE (MUÑOZ)

SB 404 MAKE-A-WISH LICENSE PLATE (GALLEGOS)

SB 299 MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE (MOORES)

SB 11 CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT (STEWART/SMALL)

SB 328 WATER & SANITATION GROSS RECEIPTS (GONZALES)

C/SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

C/SB 291 INSPECTION OF PRIVATE PRISONS (CAMPOS)

SB 295 DISASTER FUNDING CHANGES (CAMPOS)

SB 315 PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER RETIREMENT (MUÑOZ/MAESTAS)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily the order listed above. For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SM 12 DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES (HAMBLEN)

C/SB 419 NARROW LANDOWNER ANIMAL TAKINGS (STEINBORN)

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 431 YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT (JARAMILLO)

HB 200 WATER TRUST BOARD PROJECTS & NM UNIT FUND (McQUEEN/STEWART)

HB 239 CREATE DEPUTY MINE INSPECTOR POSITION (ARMSTRONG, G)

C/HB 33 LIVESTOCK BOARD MEAT INSPECTIONS (DOW)

C/HB 241 WATER TRUST FUND MUTUAL DOMESTIC SET-ASIDE HERRERA)

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Monday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Monday, March 8, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*C/HB 232 PUBLIC SCHOOL VENTILATION IMPROVEMENT ACT (STAPLETON)

C/HB 128 SCHOOL PERSONNEL BACKGROUND & TRAINING (SARIÑANA)

HB 6 STATE EQUALIZATION GUARANTEE DISTRIBUTIONS (LUNDSTROM)

HB 43 BLACK EDUCATION ACT (STAPLETON)

HB 93 LIMIT OUT-OF-SCHOOL SUSPENSIONS (LARA)

HB 138 INCREASE FINE ARTS EDUCATION PROGRAM UNIT (MONTOYA, RE)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Sunday, March 7 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Sunday, March 7, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 125 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER CHANGES (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

HB 178 COUNSELING & THERAPY LICENSURE (JOHNSON)

HB 127 HOMELESS YOUTH ID CARDS (JOHNSON)

C/HB 114 HABITUAL OFFENDER JUDICIAL FLEXIBILITY (CADENA)

SB 316 GENDER & ORIENTATION DATA COLLECTION (HAMBLEN)

SB 376 PROHIBIT DEFENSE OF QUALIFIED IMMUNITY (CERVANTES)

SB 324 PROTECTIVE CUSTODY FOR CHILDREN (LOPEZ)

SB 327 RELEASE OF CERTAIN SENSITIVE INFO (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 329 AMBULANCE SERVICES (CAMPOS)

SB 338 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIM RELEASE FROM LEASE (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 358 TRESPASSING PENALTIES (MUÑOZ)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, and For or Against. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Saturday, March 6 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

Monday, March 8, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*C/HB 20 HEALTHY WORKPLACES ACT (CHANDLER)

HB 23 MED SCHOOL LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS (GALLEGOS)

HB 152 CHIROPRACTIC BOARD CHANGES (BARRERAS)

HB 112 HEALTH BENEFITS FOR CERTAIN NON-CITIZENS (MARTÍNEZ)

SB 317 NO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH COST SHARING (HICKEY)

SB 343 CRIME OF RACING ON HIGHWAYS OR STREETS (PADILLA)

SB 344 CRIME OF VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER (HICKEY)

SB 345 PER DIEM & MILEAGE ACT CHANGES (GONZALES)

SB 355 PARENTING COORDINATORS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 342 MEDICAID WAIVER WAGE ACT (STEFANICS)

SB 351 GLOBAL HOSPITAL BUDGETS TASK FORCE (ORTIZ y PINO)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, and For or Against. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Sunday, March 7 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 425 CONSERVANCY & IRRIGATION DIST. SALARIES (BACA)

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

Bilingual Multicultural Education Advisory Council:

Viridiana Cisneros (Co-chair)

Dr. Susana Ibarra-Johnson (Co-chair)

Adrian Sandoval (Member)

Dr. Berlinda Begay (Member)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 12 REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS (IVEY-SOTO/BALDONADO)

*C/SB 15 REDISTRICTING COMMITTEE (IVEY-SOTO/EGOLF)

SB 24 PARITY OF REGULATION OF TELECOMMUNICATION (PADILLA)

SB 82 RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)

SB 119 PSYCHOLOGY INTERJURISDICTIONAL COMPACT (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 192 LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCLOSURE OF EVIDENCE (LOPEZ)

SB 219 NO CITIZENSHIP PROOF FOR OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 265 COUNTY JURISDICTION OVER TRAFFIC CITATIONS (PIRTLE)

Monday, March 8, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 235 ABSENT VOTER ACT (POPE)

SJR 22 RANKED CHOICE VOTING, CA (TALLMAN)

HB 244 ETHICS COMMISSION & SEC. OF STATE DUTIES (NIBERT)

HB 25 LESC STUDY OF PUBLIC & POST-SECONDARY ED. (ROMERO, GA)

HJM 4 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (STAPLETON)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, March 7 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 75 MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFINITIONS (ELY)

SB 23 HEALTH CARE PURCHASING ACT (PADILLA)

*SB 349 MORTGAGE RELIEF ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 410 ADJUSTMENT OF CERTAIN TAXES (BURT)

SB 372 REGIONAL TRANSIT DISTRICT GROSS RECEIPTS (JARAMILLO)

SJR 13 TRANSFER DOT REAL PROPERTY (CAMPOS)

SJM 2 FEDERAL GOV’T PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES (PINTO)

HB 28 CRAMMING & SLAMMING ACT DEFINITIONS (ROMERO, A)

HB 68 SPACE FLIGHT INFORMED CONSENT ACT CHANGES (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

HB 92 SAFE DRINKING WATER TESTING FUND (GALLEGOS)

HB 103 UTILITY OPERATOR CERTIFICATION ACT CHANGES (ANDERSON)

HB 105 ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS (SMALL)

HB 157 MINING ACT FORFEITURE FUND (SMALL)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Saturday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

