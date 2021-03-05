Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Record High Vaccine Doses Administered

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 183,984 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, a record high for the state. Additionally, the Governor announced 5,143,219 first and second doses have been administered to date, 801,993 of which were administered by state-run mass vaccination sites. As of 11AM today, New York providers have administered 95 percent of first doses so far delivered. The Week 12 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.  

"We're working tirelessly to vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, with special attention to historically underserved communities that have suffered the most during this pandemic," Governor Cuomo said. "Our vast network of distribution sites, including 24/7 operations in certain communities, are getting more and more shots in arms every day. With a true partner in the White House, I'm confident that we'll continue to see increases to our weekly allocations and we stand ready to ramp up our distribution efforts as soon as we get more doses."

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment. 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: 

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 60 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.  

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 3,558,980

First Doses Administered - 3,371,537; 95%

Total Doses Received - 5,756,800

Total Doses Administered - 5,143,219

 

Region

Total Doses Received

(1st and 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st and 2nd)

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st and 2nd)

Capital Region

352,715

320,679

90.9%

Central New York

313,095

276,966

88.5%

Finger Lakes

350,410

324,168

92.5%

Long Island

734,325

623,231

84.9%

Mid-Hudson

553,645

468,129

84.6%

Mohawk Valley

171,000

143,296

83.8%

New York City

2,522,165

2,281,199

90.4%

North Country

189,025

174,599

92.4%

Southern Tier

190,745

178,221

93.4%

Western New York

379,675

352,731

92.9%

Statewide

5,756,800

5,143,219

89.3%

 

 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

 

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

 

0

452,125

 

 

 

 

 

615,775

 

 

 

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

 

 

 

 

 

0

227,395

 

843,170

 

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

 

165,150

 

404,175

 

1,247,345

 

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

 

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

 

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

 

462,395

712,795

 

2,301,380

 

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

 

239,525

 

499,675

 

2,801,055

 

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

 

220,720

 

542,570

 

3,343,625

 

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

 

244,500

 

 

 

 

564,500

 

3,908,125

 

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 -  2/21

356,990

 

 

 

 

265,525

 

 

 

622,515

 

 

 

 

4,530,640

 

 

 

 

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28

 

393,530

 

305,780

 

699,310

 

5,229,950

 

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07*

 

352,550

 

 

174,295

 

526,850

 

5,756,800

*These numbers represent 60 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.

 

To date, New York providers have administered 95 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population. 

